Kyle Knop named Cowden-Herrick Staff Role Model of Year

Cowden-Herrick announced Kyle Knop as "Staff Role Model of the Year."
Each month a "Staff Role Model of the Month" is selected by nominations received from students, staff and community members. A final selection is made for "Staff Role Model of the Year" from the monthly winners.
Knop was chosen by his peers. He taught Social Studies at Cowden-Herrick Junior-Senior High School for the last 34 years. He retired at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
