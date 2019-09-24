Farm Credit Illinois recently hired Jeanette Koester, of Teutopolis, as a sales and service specialist in the Effingham regional office. The Effingham office serves farm families and rural landowners in Clay, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Marion and Shelby counties.
Koester was raised in Effingham County and graduated from Dieterich High School before receiving an associate’s degree in office technology from Lake Land College.
Prior to joining the Farm Credit team, Koester worked for three years as a residential loan processor at Dieterich Bank. She resides in Teutopolis with her husband Kent and their three children, Kenna, Mitch and Megan.
