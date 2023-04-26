Koerner Distributor Inc. recently awarded its Distinguished Associate awards to Bernie Blanchette and Mark Jones.
The Distinguished Associate award honors individuals with 20 or more years of service who make a significant, positive impact on Koerner Distributor. These two individuals have worked tirelessly to improve Koerner Distributor over the years and impact business daily.
Blanchette is the Chief Operating Office for Koerner Distributor. Blanchette has been with KDI since 2002 and manages all aspects of the operational side of our business.
Jones serves as Chief Sales Manager – Beer for KDI. Jones has been with KDI since 2001 and manages the beer portfolio for all 66 counties that Koerner services.
Past winners of the Koerner Distributor Distinguished Associate award are Harold Pike, Anne Weis, Tom Wolters, Chris Rutter, Ron Pike, Terry Kalber, Larry O’Dell, Terry Sledge, Mike Koeneman, Bob Began, Lisa Schmitt, Troy Greene and Hal Paholke.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.