Kody Czerwonka receives teacher grant

Five area new teachers have been named recipients of the 2022 Central Illinois Rural Teacher Corps spring grant program. Among them is Kody Czerwonka of Buckeye Friends School. Grants are awarded to new teachers in the region.
Czerwonka received $200 for “Art for Change.”
“For this project, my students will create paintings, drawings, models, or whatever their artistic minds desire that they will themselves sell online and in person. Each student will choose a charity or an organization with a mission that the individual student is passionate about. Whatever proceeds the students receive from their art they will donate to their chosen charity or organization. This will motivate students because they each love art, and they have their own niches to play on. This project will give them the liberty and freedom to create whatever they want, and they will be engaged because Buckeye students like to give back. It is a part of the culture instilled at Buckeye, and it runs through the students' veins. The kids will be ecstatic about creating art for a good cause. This project will help develop business skills as the student's learn how to navigate selling their art, and it will further enhance their socio-emotional learning by forcing them to look into charitable organizations with missions that they care about," said Czerwonka.
The Central Illinois Rural Teacher Corps fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is committed to supporting new teachers in our region. For more information, contact Alex Pleasant, alex@enrichingourcommunity.org or call 217-342-4988.
