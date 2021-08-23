The 20th Biannual Martin Sr., Katherine (Ohry) Kocher Family Reunion was held Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Ste. Marie Parish Center, Ste. Marie.
A catered meal was held. Family members were recognized. Karen Kremer and sister Debbie compiled 16 three-ring binders of 4,400 Kocher names and genealogy dating from 1620 in Germany and France. Shayne Kocher and Laurence Ginder restored tombstones at the old Stringtown Cemetery. Vicki and Rick Larson provided family photographs at the reunion. Rita Rennier Schafer’s daughter, Cathy, started a book on grandparent life stories.
Family updates can still be sent to Hank Ginder at 618-843-3016 or email hnginder76@hotmail.com.
Five candy guess door prizes were awarded to Robbie Ginder, two; Tom Ginder; Ed Kocher; and Theresa Bergbower. Other prizes included for the oldest, Del and Evelyn Kocher, 85; most grandchildren, Ed and Sue Kocher, 12; most coming in one car, Shayne Kocher, 4; most pennies, Karen Kremer, 13.
Those who attended were Kochers: Evelyn, Del, Ken, Ed, Ramon, Becky, Kathy, Shayne, Talia, Abram, Silas, Ed, Sue, Chris, Leo, Marvin, Jim and Mona; Ginders: Hank, Nina, Tom, Cathy, Rick, Robbie, Laurence and Nancy; others: Karen Kermer, Debbie Kremer Bullington, Vicki and Rick Larson, Kathleen Gilbey, Frank and Theresa Bergbower, Kathy Haenggi, Judy Zehner and Barbara Richey.
The 21st Biannual Kocher Family Reunion is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Ste. Marie Community Parish Center. A Mass for deceased Kocher members is scheduled for Sunday at 8 a.m., Aug. 13, at Ste. Marie St. Mary's Catholic Church.
