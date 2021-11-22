Knights of Columbus Council 665 receives top award

For the second year in a row, Effingham Knights of Columbus Council 665 has received the distinction of Star Council, the international organization’s top award for local councils.
The Star Council Award recognizes overall excellence in the areas of membership, promotion of fraternal insurance benefits, sponsorship of faith formation programs and service-oriented activities.
Council 665 conducts activities that are usually aimed at one of the K of C’s four program groups of Faith, Family, Community and Life. A short list of some of the programs that were undertaken in the Fraternal Year by the Effingham Council were Food for Families, RSVP (helps to support Seminarians in the council's Deanery), Keep Christ in Christmas Poster Contest and High School Scholarship Program.
Council 665 helps support Catholic schools, Catholic Charities and the Family Life Center, among others. This year the council's Tootsie Roll Drive will contribute over $35,000 to special ed and support groups in the area.
The council thanks all those who help make these programs a success.
For information on joining the Knights of Columbus to help out with future programs contact local Grand Knight Bob Utz at 217-994-4140.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.