Knights of Columbus Council 665 receives top award

The Effingham Knights of Columbus Council 665 has received the distinction of Star Council, the international organization’s top award for local councils.
The Star Council Award recognizes overall excellence in the areas of membership, promotion of fraternal insurance benefits, sponsorship of faith formation programs and service-oriented activities.
Council 665 conducts activities that are usually aimed at one of the K of C’s four program groups of Faith, Family, Community and Life. A short list of some of the programs that were undertaken in the Fraternal Year are RSVP (helps to support Seminarians in our Deanery), Keep Christ in Christmas, Food for Families, Coats for Kids, Helping Hands, Pregnancy Center Support and the Tootsie Roll Drive for Intellectual Disabilities.
The council thanks all those who help make these programs a success.
For information on having someone join the Knights of Columbus to help out with future programs contact local Grand Knight Bob Utz at 217-994-4140.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.