The annual Knierim Family Reunion, descendants of Emanuel Knierim and Lorena (Homann) Knierim, was Aug. 18 at Watson Civic Center.
The door prize of a family tree album was won by Carl Ross. Wayne Baker, Joel Macklin and Jayne Miller won additional prizes.
Attending were Laura Baker, Wayne P. Baker, John and Jayne Miller, Lena and Riley Blake, Nathan and Lilly Miller, Matt, Amber, Morgan and Nora Cekander; Wayne and Irene Stumeier; Jay, Emily, Jayden, Ellie, Vie and Joel Macklin; Vaughn and Nancy Page, Carl Conner; Richard and Linda Knierim, Billy Guthery; Steve Ray; Jo and Carl Ross, Donald and Nancy Barr, Audrey Hopper, Adam Barr and family; Doug, Kirstin, Kendall and Lincoln Barr; Debbie Barr; Levi and Rose Boggs, Jeff and Ethan Boggs, Leslie Boggs, Debbie and Joyce Barr; Charlie Barr; Abby and Josh McCammon; Andrew and Alberta Verdeyen, Brian and Robin Schaefer, Gerald and Laura Knierim; Sandi and Azure Newman, Dani, Josalyn, Brynlee and Josiah Flowers.
