The descendants of Emanuel Knierim and Lorena (Homann) Knierim had their 95th reunion Aug. 20 at noon at the Watson Civic Center.
Those attending were Wayne and Irene Stumeier; Jay, Emily, Ellie, Evie and Joel Macklin and Elijah Jones; Andy and Alberta Verdeyen; Robin, Zack and Jenna Schaefer; Debbie Barr; Abby, Josh and Jonah McCammon; Allen and Jeanette Barr; Donald Barr; Jimmy Barr; Ron and Jenny Baker; John and Jayne Miller; Matt, Amber, Morgan and Nora Cekander; Carrie, Jake, Anna, Andy and Alex Janis; Richard and Linda Knierim, Jason and Beth Knierim; Gerald Knierim; Johnnie Knierim; Kevin Knierim; Linda and Mike Kodatt.
Jeanette Barr won the door prize of the Family Tree. Youngest attending was Jonah McCammon.
