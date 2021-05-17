Kiwanis seeking donations for Birthday Party Project

The Kiwanis Club of Effingham County is rolling out for the second year the Kiwanis Birthday Party Project, with collection times running now through the end of May.
Kiwanis Club of Effingham County wants every child to be able to celebrate their special day. Sometimes, though, it’s not easy for a family to put together a party for their little ones and that is where Kiwanis Club wants to help. The Kiwanis Club of Effingham County serves the community through service projects that benefit children in the area. The Kiwanis Club has put together a project to make it a little easier for every child to have a special birthday, but the club needs the community’s help to make the project successful.
The club will be putting together “Birthday in a Bag” kits that will be available at the local food pantries throughout the county.
Several businesses in the community have partnered with Kiwanis to be drop-off locations. Totes are set up at W.S. Broom & Co. Furniture, Allied Capital Title, Save-A-Lot, CEFS, Teutopolis State Bank (Effingham location) and the Effingham Public Library. Birthday party supplies needed include box cake mix, disposable cake or cupcake pans, cupcake wrappers, frosting, birthday candles, streamers, large birthday bags, birthday banners, plates, napkins and plastic forks.
To find out more information about this project, contact the club via Facebook at Kiwanis Club of Effingham County or call/text 217-663-6114.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.