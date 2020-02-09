Kiwanis Club of Effingham County learns about YB Next

Dan Bierman, President of YB Next, and Jessie Koester, Charitable Committee Chair, spoke to the Kiwanis Club of Effingham County about their group of young professionals.
Dan explained YB Next is a group that was established by the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce specifically for young professionals under 40. The mission of YB Next is to educate, inform and employ the talents of the next leadership group of Effingham County to benefit the area workforce, enhance family life, and provide a path for future leadership.
Jessie spoke to the group about the upcoming 5K run/walk that will be held in Effingham on Saturday, May 30. YB Next and Kiwanis Club of Effingham County will be partnering to host this event. The organizations are helping to raise funds for the CEFS Head Start playground in Altamont.
