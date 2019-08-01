The 78th Annual Kirchhofer Reunion was held July 28 at Forest Park in Shelbyville.
Norman Kirchhofer gave the welcome and introduced the families. The meal was served following the prayer.
Those in attendance were Rodney and Karen Lindley of Decatur, Joan Hicks, Joyce Thompson, Doris Myers, Deanna Myers, LeAnna Marell, Mci Luttrell, Ryder Luttrell of Ramsey, Russel and Belinda Bridges, Gary and Johnna Schultz, Jeff, Janet, Jack and Shyann Schultz of Stewardson, Gracie Boldt, Margaret Kirchhofer, Jeanetta Murphy, Laney Schultz of Effingham, Diane (Lee) Kraft of Evansville, Indiana, Nancy (Lee) Moorman of Knoxville, Tennessee, Eric, Erin, Harper and Oliver Linnell, Michael, Kiera and Paul Schultz of Bourbonnais, Reba Kortte of Sigel, Stan, Norman and Naomi Kirchhofer of Shumway, Patrick Kirchhofer of Peoria.
The next reunion will be July 26, 2020, at the same time and location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.