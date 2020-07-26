Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.