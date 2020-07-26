The 79th annual Kirchhofer reunion was held on Sunday, July 26, at Shelbyville Forest Park with a basket dinner at noon.
After all 27 in attendance were introduced, the common table prayer was repeated before hand sanitizing and eating. A meal was enjoyed by Russ and Belinda Bridges; Jeff, Janet, Joel and Shyann Schultz; and Gary and Johnna Schultz, all of Stewardson; Jacob Schultz and Jonathan Schultz of Strasburg; Brandon Evans of Tuscola; Rodney and Karen Lindley of Decatur; Laney Schultz of Effingham; Joan Hicks of Ramsey; Don and Cindy Bauer of Windsor; Norman Kirchhofer and Stan Kirchhofer of Shumway; Reba Kortte of Sigel; Patrick Kirchhofer of Peoria; Diane (Lee) and Rick Kraft of Evansville, Indiana; Nancy (Lee) Moorman of Knoxville, Tennessee; Jim and Terri Lee of Fort Meyers, Florida; and Matt Lee of Chicago.
The Kirchhofer reunion is always held the last Sunday in July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.