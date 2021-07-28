The 80th annual Kirchhofer reunion was July 25 at Shelbyville Forest Park with a basket dinner at noon.
After all 32 in attendance were introduced, the common table prayer was repeated before hand sanitizing and eating.
A delicious meal and visiting was enjoyed by Norman Kirchhofer and Stan Kirchhofer of Shumway; Laney Schultz of Effingham; Jeff, Janet, Joel and Shyann Schultz, and Gary and Johnna Schultz, all of Stewardson; Brandon Evans of Tuscola; Jacob and Jonathan Schultz of Strasburg; Don and Cindy Bauer of Windsor; Paul Schultz and Erin Linnell of Bourbonnais; Doris and Deanna Myers, Joan Hicks, Joyce Thompson and Ed and Phyllis Schultz, all of Ramsey; Rodney and Karen Lindley of Decatur; Michael Schultz of New Whiteland, IN; Carolyn (Lee) and Warren Hoyt of Indianapolis, IN; Rich and Diane (Lee) Kraft of Evansville, IN; and Jim and Terri Lee of Fort Myers, FL.
The next Kirchhofer reunion will be July 31, 2022.
