The 81st annual Kirchhofer reunion was held of July 31 at Shelbyville Forest Park with a basket dinner at noon.
Changing the place of the reunion was discussed after some had stated they would prefer an air-conditioned place with access to a closer restroom. A vote was taken and it passed to move the reunion to Trinity Lutheran Church basement in Stewardson next year. After all 45 in attendance were introduced, the common table prayer was repeated before eating.
A meal and visiting were enjoyed by Jeff, Janet and Joel Schultz, Gary, Johnna and Jacob Schultz, Russ and Belinda Bridges, Brad, Sandy and Mariah Hoene, Ruthann and Blake Nichols, Kay Schultz, Christy and Tessa Goble, and Jared, Jamie, Lila and Henry Hammerschmidt, all of Stewardson; Jason, Katie, Brinlie and Brilynn Durbin of Strasburg; Don Bauer and Mary Sims of Windsor; Ed, Phyllis and dog Sassy Schultz, Joan Hicks, Joyce Thompson and Doris Myers, all of Ramsey; Joy Ealy, Norman and Naomi Kirchhofer and Stan Kirchhofer, all of Shumway; Reba Kortte of Sigel; Laney Schultz and Grace Boldt of Effingham; Paul Schultz and Eric, Erin, Harper and Oliver Linnell of Bourbonnais; and Rodney and Karen Lindley of Decatur.
Next year’s Kirchhofer reunion will be at Trinity Lutheran Church of Stewardson on Sunday, July 30.
