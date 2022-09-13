KFC Foundation awards Crisis Nursery $10K grant

The KFC Foundation granted Effingham-based nonprofit Crisis Nursery of Effingham County a $10,000 Kentucky Fried Wishes grant to make a project on their wish list come true. The organization was nominated by the KFC team at 1304 Avenue of Mid America, Effingham.
“We are so grateful to the KFC Foundation for this generous Kentucky Fried Wishes grant, which will help to continue the specialized care of children, birth through 6 years old, provided by Crisis Nursery,” said Mike Zumbahlen, KFC Regional Manager.
Kentucky Fried Wishes is a community-based grant program funded by the KFC Foundation that empowers eligible team members at KFC restaurants to make a tangible impact on their local communities by nominating nonprofit organizations doing meaningful work. This year the KFC Foundation has granted half a million dollars in Kentucky Fried Wishes to 50 deserving nonprofit organizations across the country.
“The vision of the Kentucky Fried Wishes program is to empower KFC restaurant employees to give back to the communities they serve and build lasting relationships with organizations they are passionate about,” said Emma Horn, Executive Director, KFC Foundation. “We’re proud to grant half a million dollars in wishes to 50 nonprofits across the country this year.”
As partner with HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, the mission of Crisis Nursery of Effingham County is the prevention of childhood trauma, abuse and neglect for children birth through 6 years of age. Through free 24-hour emergency shelter care, Crisis Nursery offers a unique and nurturing space equipped with safe hands and open hearts to all children and families in need.
Operating independently from KFC Corporation and led by a board, including KFC franchisees, the KFC Foundation receives its financial support from round-up fundraising and its annual donation program, a voluntary program where KFC franchisees elect to contribute a portion of their restaurant sales of Secret Recipe Fries to engage in and support the foundation’s initiatives.
The Kentucky Fried Wishes program is one of the five charitable programs that the KFC Foundation offers eligible team members at KFC restaurants across the United States:
• REACH Educational Grant Program – Helps KFC restaurant team members pursue their educational dreams at four-year and two-year colleges, including trade/vocational and graduate schools, by providing college tuition assistance.
• Rise with GEDWorks – Offered in both English and Spanish, and in partnership with GED Testing Service, this free program provides KFC restaurant team members with unlimited access to GED preparation and testing.
• KFC Family Fund – Provides emergency financial assistance to KFC restaurant team members who have been directly impacted by an unexpected hardship, crisis or catastrophic incident that was beyond their control.
• MyChange – A financial wellness program that empowers KFC restaurant team members to grow their financial know-how, build a habit of saving money and boost their savings accounts through a $1-for-$1 six-month Savings Match Challenge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.