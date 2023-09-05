The 96th Kessler family reunion was held Sept. 3 at the Trinity Lutheran Church basement in Stewardson.
After a potluck meal, the family genealogy was updated and family members visited and reminisced. It was decided to have the 2024 reunion on the Sunday before Labor Day in the same location. The reunion has been held on the Sunday before Labor Day since it began in 1924.
Two births were recorded. Beau Brandon Evans was born on Aug. 22, 2023, to Shyann and Brandon Evans, the grandson of Janet (Durbin) and Jeff Schultz and the great-grandson of Joyce (Kessler) and the late Billy Durbin. Lucas Daniel Sheehan was born Aug. 15, 2023, the son of Tyler and Brittany Sheehan, the grandson of Joann (Durbin) and Dan Sheehan and the great-grandson of Joyce (Kessler) and the late Billy Durbin.
Four deaths were recorded. Larry E. Lenz, husband of Patsy (Kessler) Lenz died on Dec. 9, 2022, Patsy is the daughter of Harold and Wilma Kessler and the granddaughter of William and Ella Kessler; Alicia M. Kessler on July 21, 2023, daughter of Eric and Jamie Kessler, granddaughter of Jerry and Lynne Kessler and great-granddaughter of Harold and Wilma Kessler; Chris Kessler, wife of Brad Kessler, daughter-in-law of Carol and the late Glen Lee Kessler; Helen (Kessler) Brown, the daughter of Irvin and Hazel Kessler.
No weddings were recorded.
Family members present were Carol Kessler and Joyce Kessler of Shelbyville; Lanny Schultz of Effingham; Patsy Lenz and Brandon Evans of Strasburg; Joann and Dan Sheehan of Neoga; Steph, Jon, Jackson and Jakeb Gurgel of Shumway; Steve and Janet Kessler of Pana; Don and Ann Kessler and Steve and Kathy Wyckoff of Mode; Janet Schultz; Kay Schultz; Brian and Nola Schultz; Courtney, Hayden; Jaxon, Radley and Kip Cole; Joel Schultz; Donna Bales; and Christy and Tessa Goble.
