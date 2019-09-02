The 94th Kessler family reunion was Sept. 1 at the Trinity Lutheran Church basement in Stewardson with 21 members present.
After a potluck meal, the family genealogy was updated and visiting and reminiscing was done. It was decided to have the 2020 reunion on the Sunday before Labor Day in the same location.
Two births were recorded: Lane Brian Schultz on Nov. 16, 2018, to Austin and Mikaela Schultz, the grandson of Brian and Nola Schultz, the great-grandson of Ron and Kay (Kessler) Schultz and the great-great-grandson of Everett and Lydia Kessler; and Sutton Julia Probst, the daughter of Matthew and Lindsay (Kessler) Probst, the granddaughter of Scott and Laura kessler, the great-granddaughter of Jerry and Lynne Kessler, and the great-great-granddaughter of Harold and Wilma Kessler.
Family members present were Janet, Joel and Shyann Schultz and Donna Bales of Stewardson; Ray and Joyce Little and Carol Kessler of Shelbyville; Carolyn Kessler and Laney Schultz of Effingham; Don and Ann Kessler and Steve and Kathy Wyckoff of Mode; Steve and Janet Kessler of Pana; Jon, Stephanie, Jackson and Jakeb Gurgel of Shumway; and Larry and Patsy Lenz of Strasburg.
