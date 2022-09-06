The 96th Kessler family reunion was Sept. 4 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Stewardson.
After a potluck meal, the family genealogy was updated and family members visited and reminisced. It was decided to have the 2023 reunion on the Sunday before Labor Day in the same location. The reunion has been held on the Sunday before Labor Day since it began in 1924.
Two births were recorded: Kip Hayden Cole on Feb. 28, 2022, son of Hayden and Courtney Cole, grandson of Brian and Nola Schultz, and great-grandson of Kay and the late Ron Schultz; Eli Henry Sheehan on Nov. 3, 2021, to Tyler and Brittany Sheehan, grandson of Dan and Joanne Sheehan, great-grandson of Joyce Durbin Little and the late Billy Durbin. One wedding was recorded between Shyann Schultz and Brandon Evans on Dec. 18, 2021. Shyann is the daughter of Janet and Jeff Schultz and the granddaughter of Joyce Durbin Little and the late Billy Durbin.
Four deaths were recorded: Ronald E. Schultz on June 6, 2022, husband of Kay Kessler Schultz; Carolyn Kessler on June 21, 2022, daughter of Everett and Lydia Kessler; Helen Kessler Brown on April 14, 2022, daughter of Irvin and Hazel Kessler; Dean E. Kessler on March 27, 2022, son of Charles and Mable Kessler.
Family members present were Ray and Joyce Little and Carol Kessler of Shelbyville; Steve and Janet Kessler of Pana; Don and Ann Kessler of Mode; Laney Schultz of Effingham; Shyann and Brandon Evans, Jason, Katie, Brinlie and Brelynn Durbin and Larry and Patsy Lenz of Strasburg; Janet and Joel Schultz, Brian and Nola Schultz, Kay Schultz and Andrew Christy and Tesse Golde of Stewardson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.