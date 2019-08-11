Kesselr family reunion 3 hrs ago The 94th Kessler reunion will be held Sunday, Sept. 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church basement in Stewardson. The potluck dinner will begin at noon. Come and help us update the family tree. For more information call Patsy Lenz at 217-644-2667. Tags Reunion Family Tree Dinner Potluck Stewardson Trinity Lutheran Church Basement COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries KING, Joy Dec 11, 1939 - Aug 8, 2019 WARNER, Vivian Jan 20, 1934 - Aug 9, 2019 COX, Joan Dec 8, 1938 - Aug 8, 2019 Miller, Ralph Fender, Nema Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles08-04-19 Effingham County Jail bookingsEffingham nixes Jefferson Ave. parking planCreating a Quiet ZoneSchool bus drivers need flexibility, kindness, patience -- and nerves of steelCitizen's Police AcademyTrucks return to demo derbyEffingham County fair events see high attendenceGroup seeking funds for business incubatorNeoga man freed from tractor accidentAltamont woman injured in Sunday crash Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
