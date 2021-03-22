Kenny Volk is the new Outdoor Power Sales Representative at Birkey’s Farm Store in Newton.
Volk says his lawn has always been important to his family. After they were approached to do someone else’s lawn care based on the looks of their own yard, he and his wife ran a landscaping business for 15 years.
“A lawn mower does so much more than just mow the lawn,” Volk said. “The right lawn mower puts nutrients back into your lawn.”
Volk is well-versed in matching customers to their custom needs.
Volk is Applicator Licensed and knows this spring is the ideal time to help his new customers keep up on lawn and landscaping care.
When talking about his new role at Birkey’s, Volk said he’s been most impressed by Birkey’s care for their employees.
“They’re there for their employees. They’ll do a lot for them,” Volk said.
But most of all, he’s impressed by the available equipment.
“With Exmark, Cub Cadet, Mahindra and Bush Hog at our Newton store, we have a host of options to make sure the customer is matched with the ideal mower for their needs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.