Bruce Vernon, Chief Executive Officer of The Equity, announced Karen Whitt, Chief Financial Officer, has been named to the Board of Directors of the Agriculture Retailers Association (ARA). She begins her term on the Board effective February 2020.
According to Vernon, "We are very proud to have Karen on the ARA Board. Her financial expertise and experience in agribusiness will provide association members great representation and insight."
The Agriculture Retailers Association is a nonprofit trade association that advocates for American agricultural retailers and gives them political representation. The leadership team for the ARA comprises of 44 board members representing a diverse cross-section of agribusiness, including retailers, distributors and manufacturers of crop protection chemicals, fertilizer, technology, services and equipment.
One of the goals of the ARA is to ensure a favorable business environment remains for American agriculture.
The organization stays on top of legislative and regulatory issues and represents the best interests of agriculture retailers across the United States.
"I am very excited to serve on the Board of Directors for the ARA. I have a vested interest in agriculture and am proud to be a part of an organization that helps to educate and influence the future of agribusiness," said Whitt.
Whitt has been with The Equity for 19 years and has served in her current role as CFO since 2015. Prior to joining The Equity, Karen worked as an auditor for IAAA, Assistant Controller for Piatt County Service Company, and Controller for Waterway Ag. She participates in the CFO Council with Land O'Lakes and is on the planning committee for a CFO Roundtable sponsored by Kansas State and CoBank.
Karen graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Accountancy and is also a CPA. She resides in Altamont with her husband, Alan. They have three children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.