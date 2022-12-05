Kadence Wolff awarded aviation scholarship

EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) local Chapter 16 of Effingham recently awarded Kadence Wolff an aviation scholarship.
She is the daughter of Kerry and Gina Wolff of Altamont and is currently a senior at Altamont High School.
Her love for aviation comes honestly as her father is a private pilot and a member of the Cloud Hoppers Flying Club. Kadence will begin flight instruction this month and should receive her private pilot license before she graduates in May of 2023. She has been accepted into the School of Aviation at Southern Illinois University Carbondale for fall of 2023. Her goal is to become a professional pilot and also obtain an A&P (airframe and powerplant) certification.
Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is an international organization of aviation enthusiasts based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Since its inception, it has grown internationally with over 200,000 members and nearly 1,000 chapters worldwide. It hosts the largest annual aviation gathering of its kind in the world, EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.
