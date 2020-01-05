In its 13th Year, 340 posters were submitted to the Effingham Knights of Columbus Council’s Keep Christ in Christmas Poster Contest.
In addition to the age groups that proceed to higher-level judging, the council has a contest for children 4 and under. The first-place winners of the other age groups will be submitted for judging at the diocesan and state levels in January.
Council winners were presented awards at a ceremony Dec. 18, with refreshments and snacks afterward. The winners are as follows:
Ages 4 and under
First — Gracie Jo Miller (Sacred Heart)
Second — Russel Mammoser (St. Anthony)
Third — Ava Buhnerkempe (Sacred Heart)
Ages 5 to 7
First — Alivia Lauritzen (St. Anthony)
Second — Kate Chojnicki (Sacred Heart)
Third — Bryce Hayes (Sacred Heart)
Ages 8 to 10
First — Elle Keller (Sacred Heart)
Second — Addie Lauritzen (St. Anthony)
Third — Cora Bierman (Sacred Heart)
Ages 11 to 14
First — Gracie Passalacqua (St. Anthony)
Second — Gracie Haarman (Sacred Heart)
Third — Maggie Moeller (St. Anthony)
