Western Governors University (WGU) announced the return of its “Fund My Classroom” initiative, issuing a call for K-12 teachers across the state to nominate their proposed classroom projects for the opportunity to receive full or partial funding.
The fully online, nonprofit university is pledging up to $100,000 in grant money across four states for K-12 teachers who have innovative ideas that will further engage their students but need funding to help bring these ideas to life. Teachers can submit their proposed projects online at wgu.edu/fundmyclassroom through April 14. Selected classroom projects will be announced during Teacher Appreciation Week, which runs May 8-12.
K-12 educators can request funding for any type of uniquely creative classroom project they believe would provide an enriching classroom experience for their students – from books, supplies and equipment or technology, to classroom experiences and field trips. To be considered, proposed projects must include a description detailing how much funding is needed and how the proposed project will benefit students. Both public and private school teachers are encouraged to submit applications. Teachers do not have to be WGU students or alumni to apply.
“When it comes to expanding classroom curriculum and employing state-of-the-art techniques to engage and challenge students, K-12 teachers are often limited by the costs associated with providing impactful educational learning,” said Dr. Terrance Hopson, Regional Vice President of Western Governors University. “That’s why we are proud to once again offer ‘Fund My Classroom’ as a way to help make a difference in classrooms across the state and show appreciation for our teachers, who work tirelessly to educate young minds. We hope to be able to fund dozens of innovative projects that will play a role in setting up our children for success later in life.”
This is the fifth consecutive year WGU is making the “Fund My Classroom” initiative available for teachers in the Midwest. The program began in Missouri in 2019 and expanded in 2021 to include Illinois and Kansas. Last year, the university awarded more than $58,000 in grant funding toward 85 classroom projects across the three states.
Some of the classroom projects in Illinois that were funded last year through WGU’s “Fund My Classroom” initiative included an HP inkjet printer, service agreement and supplies to assist running a classroom business at Proviso East High School in Maywood; materials to create a calming classroom environment to meet students’ growing needs in emotional learning at Highland Primary School in Highland; makerspace materials for fourth grade students at Mary Morgan Elementary School in Byron; science kits for Nauvoo-Colusa Jr. High School in Nauvoo; graphic novels for Lincoln Community High School in Lincoln, wireless Go Direct® Temperature Probes for Joliet Central High School in Joliet, and a “Little Free Library” at McKinley Elementary School in Bellwood.
Anyone interested in nominating themselves, colleagues, family or friends can fill out the short application available at wgu.edu/fundmyclassroom. Nominees must reside in Illinois, Missouri, Kansas or Minnesota.
