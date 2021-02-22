Hartland, Wisconsin-based JX Truck Center has acquired Heartland Peterbilt in Effingham.
Heartland Peterbilt, previously owned and operated by Tony Griffith, has been serving the greater Effingham area. Since Tony’s passing in June 2020, his team in Effingham has carried on his legacy and has continued to share his passion for the industry.
“We are proud to welcome Heartland Peterbilt and its dedicated associates to the JX family and would like to thank Diana Nuxoll and her entire team for their hard work and dedication” said Eric Jorgensen, President & CEO for JX Truck Center. “With this expansion, we will be able to strengthen our support for fleets and repair shops of all sizes in the region.”
The dealership, under the leadership of Regional Operations Manager Heath Littrel, will offer heavy- and medium-duty service repair, all-makes parts sales, truck financing, leasing and truck rental.
JX is a family-owned network of medium- and heavy-duty truck dealerships and support services across the upper Midwest, including JX Truck Center, JX Financial, Alltrux Capital, JX Rental, JX Leasing & JX Graphics. JX was founded in 1970, and in addition to Peterbilt, represents Volvo, Hino & Kalmar Ottawa brands. Visit www.JXE.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.