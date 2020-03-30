Julie Cunningham receives Dieterich Bank’s 2019 Commitment to Excellence award

On March 11, Dieterich Bank presented Julie Cunningham with the 2019 Commitment to Excellence Award.
Dieterich Bank operates under four fundamental core values: service-excellence, value, integrity and teamwork. Each year one employee nominated by his or her peers is selected for being the best example of these core values and receives the Commitment to Excellence Award.
In the nominations submitted, her co-workers wrote, “When I think of Julie, the following comes to mind – honest, trustworthy, professional and knowledgeable. I can count on her to help in any way possible, and she will tell me what I need to hear, not what I want to hear. She has a very strong work ethic and takes on the responsibility of making sure things are right. Julie knows the products and services that we offer and works hard to provide the best option for the customer.” Another nomination read, “I’m not sure there is anyone at the bank that puts in more time and effort or works harder. I feel certain that she’s a one-woman team that does the work of at least two people.”
Cunningham has been the Residential Underwriting Manager at Dieterich Bank for the past six years and has been a Residential Underwriter for nearly 15 years. She has provided significant leadership within the Residential Lending Department and was recently promoted to Residential Administration Manager. Julie and her husband, Adam, have two children, Blake and Addison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.