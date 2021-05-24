Joy Jones receives Vocational Excellence Award

A more than 50-year educator has been honored with the Effingham Noon Rotary Club's 2021 Vocational Excellence Award.
Joy Jones spent more than 40 of those 50 years teaching at St. Anthony High School. She helped educate thousands of students, many of whom wrote testimonials about her work when they learned she was to receive the award.
In addition to her work at St. Anthony, Jones taught at Jerseyville and Tower Hill and Lake Land College. She was also the Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering coach for St. Anthony, producing six state first-place winners in math.
Invited as the guest speaker at the award presentation was Dr. Nash Naam of Effingham, who is currently serving as president of the American Association of Hand Surgery.
In addressing the topic of Vocational Excellence, Naam said it's not "what" you do, but "how you do it." He added that "excellence has to come from you, from inside."
Other insights from Naam included work with passion and enthusiasm, think of others' efforts not of yourself, you don't have to please your boss as much as you please yourself, and whatever you pursue it needs to be done with sustained excellence.
