Willowbrook of Effingham Residence Director Josh Mathis completed his training as required by the International Council of Certified Dementia Practitioner to obtain his Certified Montessori Dementia Care Professional (CMDCP) Certification.
The Certified Montessori Dementia Care Professional CMDCP is the earned credential that recognizes the highest standard in Montessori Dementia Care knowledge and experience.
The ICCDP organization ensures the highest standards in Montessori Dementia education through the Certified Montessori Dementia Care Professional certification process. The CMDCP certification demonstrates the achievement of specialized training in the areas of Montessori Dementia care. The benefits of Certified Montessori Dementia Care Professional (CMDCP) certification are numerous to the health care professionals and frontline staff.
Health Care Professionals and frontline staff who have taken the steps to complete comprehensive training in the area of Montessori Dementia Care and have completed certification have the necessary educational tools to provide care to patients with a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia.
Certified Montessori Dementia Care Professional (CMDCP) Certification is essential for today’s health care professional and frontline staff as the dementia elderly population continues to rise. CMDCP certification recognizes the need for standards in the area of Montessori Dementia education to provide quality services by trained health care professionals and frontline staff in the area of Montessori Dementia Care. Certified Montessori Dementia Care Professional (CMDCP) works to enhance the use of new methods, theories and tools related to Alzheimer’s and Dementia care best practice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.