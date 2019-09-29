Descendants of Joseph Baker had their 91st reunion Sept. 1 at St. Michael School in Sigel.
President Chad Baker led the group in the Common Table Prayer before the meal. After the meal, he called the group to order for the meeting.
The memorial list of those who have died during the past year was read by the secretary.
A 50/50 drawing was held and Glenda Robinson was the winner. A game of Baker Bingo was played. George Baker was the winner.
First-time attendee was Nick Baker.
Two birthdays were observe: T.D. Baker. Sept. 1 and Larry Andrick, Aug. 31. Collins Baker, the 4-year-old daughter of Chad and Ciara Baker, sang happy birthday to them.
Awards were given to the eldest Baker present, Norman Baker, 92, and the youngest Baker descendant, Raylan Milanec, 3. There was a tie for the largest family, Richard and Melissa Milanec and children Riley and Raylan, and Russell and Katie Milanec and children Jackson and Madison. The Baker traveling the farthest to the reunion was Alberta Andrick from New Strawn, Kansas.
Officers for the next reunion are Chad Baker, Sue McMullen and Bonnie Baker.
The family charts were available for viewing. There were descendants present of Evan, James, William and Jesse Baker.
Those attending were Sue McMullen, Sharon Giesler, Mason Bloemer, Curt and LoElla Baker, Tom and Joan Baker, Ruth Kersey, Bernard Tegeler, Effingham; Dennis Baker, Gardner, Kansas; Deb and Terry White, Violet Whitaker, Toledo; Judy Milanec, Russell, Katie, Jackson and Madison Milanec, Tuscola; John Baker, Farina; Norman Baker, Newton; Richard, Melissa, Riley and Raylan Milanec, Shumway; Brenda Wilson, Charleston; Ray and Patty Spenser, Westphalia, Kansas; George and Sandy Baker, Decatur; Betty, Andrea, Bretta Emmerich and Chris Bueker Wheeler; Chad Baker, Oakwood; Joe and Sue Fitzpatrick, Glenda Robinson, Neoga; Torn, Amy and Nick Baker, Noble; Larry and Marilyn Knight, Lebo, Kansas; John and Alberta Andriek, New Strawn, Kansas; Mike and Barb Walk, Marilyn More, Phil Fearday; and Bonnie Baker, Sigel.
