Jordan Budde awarded City of Effingham Employee of the Quarter

Building Official Customer Service Representative Jordan Budde was awarded the City of Effingham Employee of the Quarter as a part of the city’s Employee Recognition Program.
The Employee of the Quarter Award recognizes an employee who demonstrates distinguished or extraordinary service during the fiscal quarter or other accomplishments that typically go unnoticed but are worthy of recognition.
Budde was nominated for Employee of the Quarter because she has performed above and beyond expectations on a regular basis as the first point of contact for customer service in the Building Official’s office. Budde has put in extra effort in increasing the efficiency and organization of the Building Official’s office in getting the office's new software system up and running. She has also played an integral role in helping to create the city’s new website. She has been an asset, both to her department and to the city overall.
The city appreciates residents' continued participation in our Employee Recognition Program. If you notice a city employee going above and beyond to serve you, call City Hall at 217-342-5300 or email jkemper@effinghamil.com.
