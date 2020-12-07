Join the Effingham County 4-H program by Dec. 31 and the Effingham County 4-H Foundation will pay your program fee.
Contact Patti Logan, 217-300-9294, logan1@illinois.edu so you can receive your free program fee.
4-H welcomes everyone from all backgrounds, with all interests, wherever you live. The program will help you learn more about the things you like to do, provide opportunities for you to meet mentors and kids who share your interests, and the opportunity travel to new places.
For 10 years, Tufts University studied the factors that impact youth success. It discovered that kids involved in 4-H programs are:
- Nearly four times more likely to make contributions to their communities.
- About two times more likely to be civically active.
- Nearly two times more likely to participate in science programs during out-of-school time.
- Two times more likely to make healthier choices.
4-H produces youth leaders because it follows the principles of positive youth development in all the programs it offers. The principles are:
- 4-H Clubs create a safe sense of belonging for members. Youth know they are part of a club where they are physically and emotionally safe, where adults care about their well being, and where other kids have their back and support their efforts.
- 4-H clubs allow members to develop their independence and help them see their future in which they determine the path and are actively making choices to see it become real.
- 4-H clubs inspire members to help others by demonstrating generosity and providing opportunity to work as a team to improve their community.
- 4-H clubs provide the tools for youth to master skills needed for successful personal and career growth.
Just like all living things, young people need nourishing, supportive and protective environments in which they can grow into healthy and contributing members of the community. Youth need to know others care about them. They also need to believe they are capable of being successful and be confident they are impacting their world. In addition, they need opportunities to practice helping others. 4-H fills in these gaps for youth who lack these essential elements for growth. That’s why 4-H works. That’s why 4-H is making a difference in communities.
