John Boos & Co. raises $20K for Feeding America

John Boos & Co., manufacturer of gourmet butcher block prep surfaces and fabrication of stainless steel restaurant equipment, partnered with local Effingham businesses and NAFEM to raise money for Feeding America.
Feeding America is the largest national hunger-relief organization in the United States, working to connect people with food and end hunger. It consists of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs. They also meet people’s needs by partnering with other organizations that address everything from homelessness to health care.
The John Boos Feeding America fundraising campaign launched in July of this year when John Boos reached out to many local businesses in their community for donations to hold a weeklong raffle for their 250-plus employees. The proceeds from the raffle were matched by John Boos (the company), which totaled $10,000. In turn, NAFEM matched those donation dollars for a grand total of $20,000. A check was donated to one of Feeding America’s organizations, the Central Illinois Foodbank.
“We are grateful to John Boos for their continued support and partnership in feeding our neighbors,” said Pam Molitoris, Executive Director of Central Illinois Foodbank. “This donation comes at a critical time when many in our community are facing the impacts of inflation, and their generous contribution will allow us to continue to provide reliable access to nutritious food for all.”
The donation will directly feed 14,500 people every week, including 1 in 6 children in the community who are food insecure. For every dollar donated, 97 cents goes straight to the distribution of food.
NAFEM (North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers) is a trade association of 600-plus commercial foodservice equipment and supplies manufacturers; and includes more than one million locations in the U.S. and countless more around the world. John Boos & Co. is a NAFEM member.
“Our partnership with NAFEM and Feeding America has allowed us to align common goals of social responsibilities of eliminating hunger. We are proud of our community and employees for all the support and energy put forth to make our most recent campaign successful,” said Ted Gravenhorst Jr., VP of Sales & Marketing at John Boos & Co. and NAFEM board member.
To donate, visit www.feedingamerica.org.
Sponsors: Black & Company Industrial and Safety (Effingham), Burklands Florist & Gift, Butler Supply Inc. (Effingham), Effingham County Farm Bureau, Effingham Performance Center, Fastenal (Effingham), Firefly Grill, Fox Holler Coffee, Hint’s Laser Engraving, Joe Sippers Cafe, John Boos Factory Showroom & Outlet, Kirby Foods (IGA), Lake Sara Marina Inc., Lucia’s Italian Kitchen, McMahon Meats, Niemerg’s Steakhouse, Old Mac’s Drive Thru, TGI Fridays (Effingham), Tuscan Hills Winery, Village of Dieterich, Village Wine & Spirits, Weis Insurance.
