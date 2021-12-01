Joe's Pizza and Pasta of Effingham is donating $1 to United Way of Effingham County for every frozen pizza sold during the month of December.
Funds raised will be given to 2021 United Way campaign and help 21 local United Way Partner agencies that provide support and services to those in need in Effingham County.
For more information about United Way of Effingham County or the partner agencies, call 217-342-3824 or visit www.effinghamunitedway.org.
