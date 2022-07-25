Joe Sippers Cafe buys coffee roastery

Joe Sippers Café has acquired Hiatt Coffeeworks.
The roastery, with its iconic teal roaster located in the back room of the cafe, has long roasted specialty coffee beans for Joe Sippers Cafe’s use, as well as for a number of local wholesale customers.
Emily and Brennan Debenham, owners of Joe Sippers Cafe in downtown Effingham, purchased Hiatt Coffeeworks from Kevin and Christy Hiatt, original founders of Joe Sippers Cafe. Drew Hansen steps up as roaster, having worked as a barista at the cafe and as a roaster under Hiatt since 2015. Kevin Hiatt now teaches full time at Effingham High School.
Kevin Hiatt founded Joe Sippers Cafe in 2006. Emily Debenham purchased Joe Sippers Cafe in 2018 and has helmed it ever since.
“Our businesses have happily co-existed under the same roof for the last three years – working and learning together in a productive and symbiotic manner. However when the chance arose to expand into the roasting side of the coffee business, we jumped on it. We wish Kevin well on his next chapter,” said Debenham.
Hiatt adds, “I believe Emily has done a fantastic job with the café and after a few years of getting settled she is more than ready to add roasting to her coffee program. Of course, it makes perfect sense for her to take it over.”
A new line of specialty coffee blends and roasts are now available at the cafe.
