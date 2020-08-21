The City of Effingham has named Joe’s Pizza and Pasta as a recipient of the City of Effingham’s Business Appreciation Award.
Joey and Manny Trupiano opened Joe’s Pizza and Pasta in December of 1999 and the business has continued to grow ever since. Joey and Manny opened the Effingham location after growing up working for their dad at the first Joe’s Pizza in Olney. Today, Joe’s is now located in 18 communities throughout central and southern Illinois.
Joe’s Pizza and Pasta first opened with eight employees. Over the last 20 years they have grown to over 50 employees at the Effingham location while also adding more services, including catering. In 2011 they acquired the former Ivan’s Shoe Store and were able to double the size of the restaurant. Joe’s Pizza and Pasta is currently in the experimental phase of rolling out a line of frozen pizzas.
Giving back to the community is a priority for Joe’s Pizza and Pasta. One nominator stated, “I have worked with schools and several other charitable organizations and Joe’s has been very generous in donating to these causes.” Joe’s Pizza and Pasta continues to donate to the community through donations to schools, sponsoring sports teams, multiple charitable causes, and other events such as the Effingham Catholic Charities Spaghetti Fundraisers.
“We would like to say “Thank You” our customers, stated Joey Trupiano, especially during this time, they are what has made Joe’s Pizza and Pasta a success.”
“We appreciate the positive impact that Joe’s Pizza and Pasta has made on the Effingham Community and we would like to congratulate them on receiving this award,” the city said in a news release.
