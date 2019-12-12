Jo Huskey, CMM, has recently been named President of the Illinois Medical Group Management Association (ILMGMA) Board of Directors. Jo has served on the ILMGMA Board of Directors since November 2015.
ILMGMA is a non-for-profit state affiliate chapter of MGMA, the leading association for medical practice administrators and executives since 1926. The Association helps improve members’ practices through exclusive member benefits, education, resources, news, information, advocacy and networking opportunities. ILMGMA has 262 current members, coordinates two conferences each year, and provides monthly webinars on various health care related topics.
As President of Enterprise Dynamics Inc., Jo has promoted the medical community by providing administrative consulting services to various local medical practices and facilities. She helped establish Effingham Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates over 25 years ago and currently focuses all of her efforts to their business growth and operations. She has previously served as a board member for Community Support Systems and the Effingham Chamber of Commerce, where she is currently a Grand Ambassador.
