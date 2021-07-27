Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded over $1.4 million in FY21 School District Library Grant Program awards to 649 public school districts. More than 1.5 million Illinois students served by school library media programs will benefit from the grants.
“As a former public school teacher and administrator, I know our school libraries are very important in helping students learn and prepare themselves for the future,” White said. “Illinois was the first state to implement a school district grant program, and I’m pleased that we can continue to provide school libraries with some of the financial resources they need to produce well-educated students.”
Public Act 102-0039 provided for an increased school library grant rate of $.885 per student, with a minimum grant award of $850. The School District Library Grant Program is used to acquire fiction and/or nonfiction books, educational CDs and DVDs, and library subscriptions to electronic resources, as well as to improve technology by purchasing new computers or improving WiFi connectivity.
Information about the grant program can be found at: http://www.cyberdriveillinois.com/departments/library/grants/schoolpercapgrant.html.
Area school districts receiving $850 each are Altamont CUSD 10, Beecher City CUSD 20, Clay City CUSD 10, Cowden-Herrick CUSD 3-A, Dieterich CU 30, South Central CUSD 401, Neoga CUSD 3, Saint Elmo Community Unit School District 202 and Stewardson-Strasburg SD 5A.
Other area school districts receiving grants are Shelbyville CUSD 4, $885; Cumberland CUSD 77, $869.07; Teutopolis CU 50, $907.13; and Effingham CUSD 40, $1,926.65.
