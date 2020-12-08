The Equity welcomed Jennera Clark to it Credit Department as the Loan Portfolio Manager. Jennera goes by “J.J.” and will be heading up the GO FLEX program in which growers can finance crop inputs to take advantage of early pay discounts.
J.J. started at a grain elevator of a local co-op and worked her way into the corporate office in the accounting and receivables department. From there, J.J. was promoted to Credit Manager, supervising three people. After 17 years, she has chosen to make a change and join The Equity.
“The part I love most about my job is meeting and working with a diverse group of people,” JJ said. “I am passionate about connecting with people and building solid relationships.”
