Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of Midland States Bancorp Inc., has been named as a 2019 recipient of the Eastern Illinois University Distinguished Alumnus Award, the highest alumni award presented by the university.
This award is presented to individuals who have distinguished themselves in either academic or literary fields, business, public service or service to the university. Past recipients have included an Illinois governor, Oscar-nominated actors, a nuclear physicist, educators, athletes and CEOs.
“Jeff has an ability to empower others to action, as seen by his key strategic roles in growing Midland,” stated John M. Schultz, Chairman of Midland States Bancorp Inc.
After graduating from EIU, Ludwig was recruited to KPMG in St. Louis and advanced to a senior manager-audit and advisory services position in its Mountain View, California, office. He later served in a director role with Novellus Systems, a Nasdaq 100 company, and an associate director position with Zimmer Holdings. Since joining Midland as Chief Financial Officer in 2006, the company has grown from a privately held, $400 million banking institution concentrated in Central Illinois to a broadly diversified financial services company with more than $5.5 billion in assets and 90 locations across the U.S. The company also raised approximately $100 million in its 2016 IPO and listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “MSBI”.
“In my 10 years at Midland, I have experienced firsthand Jeff’s key leadership in times of change, dedication to our organization’s culture, and partnerships within our communities,” commented Timothy J. Spitz, Senior Vice President Banking and fellow EIU alumnus.
Ludwig will be honored during the EIU Homecoming festivities on Saturday, Oct. 26, including recognition at the EIU vs. Eastern Kentucky Homecoming Football game.
