The City of Effingham roadway improvements for Jefferson Avenue, from Third Street to First Street, and Second Street, from Jefferson Avenue to Market Street, will begin Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7 a.m.
The construction, including removal and replacement of the pavement is being completed by Fuetz Contractors. The project consists of multiple phases and is expected to be completed early in November.
During the initial phase of construction, Jefferson Avenue will be closed from Third Street to First Street. Second Street will also be closed at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue. First Street will remain open during the initial phase of construction.
Updates will be provided as work progresses.
For questions, call Luke Thoele at 217-342-5300 or email at lthoele@effinghamil.com.
