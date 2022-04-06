Jeff Pryor joins Crossroads Bank Board of Directors

Jeffrey S. Pryor was recently elected to Crossroads Bank’s Board of Directors.
“We’re proud to welcome Jeff to the Crossroads Bank Board of Directors,” said William Austin, Chair of Crossroads Bank’s Board of Directors. “With over 25 years of leadership experience – in addition to his strong business acumen – Jeff will add immense value to the future of Crossroads Bank.”
Pryor is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for J&J Ventures, a locally owned and operated gaming and amusement provider, based in Effingham for over 90 years. As the COO, Pryor oversees the daily operations of the company, develops and implements business strategies, and establishes policies to promote company culture and vision.
“It’s an honor to join the Crossroads Bank Board of Directors,” said Pryor. “I’m drawn to the bank’s rich history as a locally owned and community-driven institution, and I look forward to sharing my knowledge and experiences as we continue to provide exceptional customer service while investing in the Effingham and surrounding areas.”
A native of Altamont, Pryor attended Altamont High School and Lake Land College, graduating with a degree in Industrial Maintenance. Pryor joined the J&J Ventures team in 1996, serving in various roles while learning all facets of the business before transitioning into his current role as Chief Operating Officer. Pryor currently resides in Effingham with his wife, Kristen, and their two children, Evan and Kylie.
Re-elected to the bank’s board of directors were Garrett M. “Chip” Andes II, William W. Austin, Charles E. Brumleve, Gerald L. “Jerry” Moon, Kelly Roepke, Joseph E. Siemer, and Crossroads Bank’s newly appointed President and CEO, Eric C. Zeller.
