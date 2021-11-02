Jeff DeLong announces candidacy for resident circuit judge

Judge Jeff DeLong of Effingham announced his intention to seek the Republican nomination for Resident Circuit Judge of Effingham County, which is vacant after the retirement of the Honorable Kimberly Koester.
DeLong was appointed as an Associate Judge in February 2019 after having been through a selection process with the Circuit Judges of the Fourth Judicial Circuit.
The Fourth Judicial Circuit consists of Effingham, Jasper, Clay, Shelby, Fayette, Marion, Clinton, Montgomery and Christian counties.
DeLong was previously a partner at Lawinger DeLong & Jacob in Vandalia, where he practiced criminal defense, family law, personal injury and civil litigation.
DeLong began his legal career as a civil litigator at Chilton Yambert Porter & Young in Joliet. He graduated magna cum laude from Michigan State University College of Law.
In 2006, Jeff and his wife, Stacie, chose Effingham as their home because they wanted to raise their family in a smaller community with good core values of faith and family.
Their two children attend Effingham schools and are active in sports.
The Illinois general primary will be held June 28, 2022, followed by the general election on Nov. 8, 2022.
