Children First
Children First classes are scheduled at the Jasper County Health Department.
This class is for any divorcing/separating couples who have minor children, and is required by Illinois law. The purpose of the class is to help the parents understand the effects of the divorce/separation on their children, and to reduce some of the negative consequences of this process.
Children First class is scheduled for Wednesday, June 24, from 8 a.m. to noon, with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m.. Cost of the class is $75, due before the class begins. Do not bring your children to this session.
The next class will be Wednesday, July 22, 3-7 p.m., with registration beginning at 2:30 p.m. You are required to complete the entire four-hour session to be certified for the class. Remember not to bring your children to this session.
The State of Illinois requires couples who have minor children to participate in a minimum of four hours of education regarding divorce/separation, its effects on the children, and other related issues such, as custody and visitation. Couples should not be enrolled in the same group, and there must be at least two clients enrolled to hold the month’s session.
The instructor for the course will be Caitlin Chapman, BA, CADC, MHP.
You may preregister, or for more information, call the Jasper County Health Department at 618-783-4154, or come to the office at 106 E. Edwards Street in Newton at least a half hour early on the first day of class.
Class will be limited to only nine spots. All attendees must bring and wear their own masks.
DUI Risk Education
The Jasper County Health Department offers the local Risk Education classes every month, with rotating evening classes. DUI Risk Education is for persons who have received a Level I or Level II DUI and are seeking to get their driving privileges reinstated.
The next available class is scheduled for June and will be offered in the morning hours on Tuesday, June 16, through Friday, June 19, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. July classes will be offered Tuesday, July 14, through Friday, July 17, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Although preregistration is not required, it will guarantee you a spot in the class. Participants who did not complete their DUI evaluation with Jasper County Health Department must bring a copy with them. Participants should be prepared to pay the fee of $110, in cash, before the first day of class begins.
The instructor for the courses will be Caitlin Chapman, BA, CADC, MHP, Addictions Counselor
To register for the class, or for more information about DUI or counseling services, call the Jasper County Health Department at 618-783-4154
Class will be limited to only nine spots. All attendees must bring and wear their own masks.
