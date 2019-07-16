Jasper County School District will be offering student registration for the 2019-2020 school year completely online.
The online registration “window” will be open from Wednesday, July 17, to Wednesday July 31. You will be able to register your students by going to TeacherEase and entering your username and password. Once online registration opens, click on the Online Registration link and complete each form. Credit Card payments can also be made online. Additional instructions will be provided during the online registration process. For the best online registration experience, it is recommended you use a desktop or laptop computer instead of a smartphone or tablet.
If you have forgotten your username and/or password or need further assistance, contact your student’s school.
Kindergarten parents who pre-registered in May at Ste. Marie Elementary will get an email from TeacherEase with their username and password. If you did not preregister, call Ste. Marie Elementary at 618-455-3219.
If a student is new to Jasper County School District, call the school your child will be attending to get registered.
Prekindergarten students do not need to register online. A birth certificate is required for all Pre-K students, kindergarten students and all transfer students.
Physical examinations and immunizations are required for all students entering Pre-K, kindergarten, sixth grade and ninth grade prior to school beginning for the 2019-2020 school year. Students will be excluded from school if they do not provide proof of having received their vaccines. Dental exams are due by May 15, 2020.
Complete requirements are available on TeacherEase online registration.
Sports physicals are not acceptable as the school physical. However, the school physical will be accepted for the sports physical. Any student new to the district must also provide physical examination and immunization records. Physical exam forms and updated immunization records must be turned in or mailed by Aug. 14 or parent must show proof of appointment.
School calendar information is also available online.
When applying for free or reduced price meals, you must know the gross monthly earnings for each household member. If you received a letter this year stating your household was automatically approved for free meals, you do not need to fill out the application for free or reduced meals, otherwise, applications must be filled out yearly to receive these benefits. Also, please be prepared to provide home, work, and emergency phone numbers. If you do not have a phone, you must provide a phone number that will allow the school to contact you in the event of an emergency.
If you have questions, you may call the school your child will be attending at the phone number listed below:
Ste. Marie Elementary - Pre-K and K 455-3219
Newton Elementary – Grades 1-6 783-8464
Jasper County Junior High Grades 7-8 783-4202
Newton Community High School Grades 9-12 783-2303
Transportation Office 783-3023
District Office 783-8459
The first day of attendance for students will be Wednesday, Aug. 14. The first day of attendance for Pre-K students will be Wednesday, Aug. 21.
