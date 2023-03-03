Island Grove Doodles and Goebel’s Goldens merge to form new partnership, Island Grove Kennels
Jasper County pet breeders Kristine Probst and Jenna Goebel merged their respective businesses, Island Grove Doodles and Goebel’s Goldens, to form a new partnership under the name Island Grove Kennels. The partnership between the two businesses combines the breeding expertise and offers a unique experience for their customers.
Island Grove Doodles has been breeding goldendoodles and bernedoodles for over 10 years.
The business prioritizes the breeding health and well-being of their dogs. All of their parent dogs are health-tested and bred by reputable veterinarians.
Goebel’s Goldens has been breeding both purebred golden retrievers and goldendoodles for more than three years.
“We only want to bring the happiest and healthiest puppies into this world and we felt partnering together to form Island Grove Kennels was the best way to do that,” says Jenna.
Kristine adds, “We absolutely felt we could better our businesses by joining forces and run one business together!”
The combined business, Island Grove Pet Kennels, operates out of the existing business location of Island Grove Doodles and has expanded their offering of pet breeds.
Island Grove Kennels breeds Goldendoodles, Bernedoodles, Poodles, Bernese Mountain Dogs, and Golden Retrievers.
They will also breed for a variety of pet sizes, such as micro, mini and standard. They offer a two-year health guarantee on all of their puppies.
Each parent dog is health tested to ensure the best possible genetics for their litters.
