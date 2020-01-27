Jasper County Coroner Jason Meyer seeks reelection

Jasper County Coroner Jason Meyer announced he will seek reelection in the primary on March 17.
Meyer was first elected in 2000, and has served the people of Jasper County for over 19 years.
Meyer, a licensed funeral director and embalmer for over 25 years, has dedicated his life to taking care of others in a time of loss and grief. His years of experience counseling families and walking with them every step through the grieving process have helped him as coroner to show each family compassion, understanding and that they are genuinely cared.
Meyer’s formal and continued education as an embalmer, along with his many years of hands-on experience in death care has assisted him in the investigation side of the coroner’s office. As a funeral director, Meyer is accustomed to being available 24 hours a day, seven days a week that is also required as a coroner.
Meyer has been able to work with local, county and state law enforcement, medical personnel, fire departments, medical doctors, pathologists, forensic pathologists and other county officials and their staff. He takes great pride in his office and the deputies who represent him.
A resident of Newton for 25 years, Meyer is married to the former Lisa Fischer, a native of Yale. They have one daughter, Electa Ann. Jason and Lisa are the owners and operators of Meyer Funeral Homes in Newton, Dieterich and Greenup.
Meyer is always willing to volunteer his time to help with various community organizations and activities. He is a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus in Newton, life member of the Newton Masonic Lodge 216, Valley of Danville Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Ainad Shrine, Jasper County Shrine club and the Jasper County Antique Tractor club. He is also a member of the Jasper County Emergency Management Agency, Illinois Coroner and Medical Examiners Association, SWAN fatality review advisory board, National Funeral Directors Association, National Wild Turkey Federation, Jasper County 4-H alumni, and a founding member of the Jasper County Cancer Fund.
