The Jasper County 4-H Foundation is hosting a BBQ at the Jasper County Fairgrounds from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 21. To purchase tickets in advance, visit the Illinois Extension office or contact a 4-H member.
Jasper County 4-H BBQ on July 21
