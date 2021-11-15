Jason Carpenter promoted to Vantage Outsourcing Senior VP of Operations

Vantage Outsourcing and its holding company, Vantage Technology Holdings Inc., announce the promotion of Jason Carpenter to Senior Vice President of Operations.
Carpenter is a service-based leader with 20-plus years of experience in the medical industry. He has a consistent track record of establishing and nurturing strong client relationships, exceeding operational goals, and developing new business. He is lauded for his exceptional customer service and market share gains, of which he credits his ophthalmic knowledge, technical expertise and surgeon collaboration.
Carpenter began his career with Vantage in 1999 and, since that time, has held positions from Clinical Operations through Supply Chain, including executive leadership roles.
Carpenter has a Bachelor of Science in Zoology degree from Eastern Illinois University. He has also served on the Board of Education for St. Anthony of Padua Schools (2015-2021) with four years on the executive committee, including two as President. Jason also enjoys serving on the Scholarship Committee for the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce and participates in the CEO Mentorship program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.