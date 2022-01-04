Jane Westjohn honored for 50 years as church organist

Jane Westjohn was honored at the Saturday night church service Dec. 18 for her 50th year playing the organ at Grace Lutheran Church in Dieterich.
Westjohn began playing the organ when she was 15 years old. She started taking piano lessons in fourth grade from Dollie Martin, who was the Dieterich school music teacher. Westjohn took over for Pauline Koop, who had also served as organist for the previous 50 years.
Members of Grace Lutheran are thankful for Westjohn's continued dedication as organist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.